Bayern president Hainer reveals how close club came to signing Haaland

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer claimed that the German club were very close to sign Erling Haaland before he joined Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hainer revealed that other that alongside City, who eventually signed the Norwegian for €60 million in the summer, Bayern Munich had 'the best chance' of landing the striker.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with Bayern Media Group, Hainer said, "Haaland is interesting for every top club in the world and we had the best chances alongside Manchester City."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland is enjoying a purple patch since he joined Manchester City. The 22-year-old forward has scored a ridiculous 18 goals in 12 Premier League appearances thus far.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Bayern Munich take on Schalke on Saturday in a Bundesliga clash before the season halts for the Qatar World Cup.