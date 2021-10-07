Bayern Munich plotting transfer swoop for Liverpool-linked starlet Adeyemi

Bayern Munich are plotting a transfer swoop for Liverpool-linked starlet Karim Adeyemi, Goal and SPOX can confirm.

Adeyemi is attracting attention from top sides across Europe after a bright start to his career at Red Bull Salzburg, who snapped him up from German fourth-tier outfit SpVgg Unterhaching back in 2018.

Liverpool are among those being credited with an interest in the 19-year-old, but Bayern are hoping to win the race for his signature when the transfer window reopens.

Bayern's plan to snap up Adeyemi

Goal and SPOX understand that the reigning Bundesliga champions want to sign Adeyemi in January.

The teenage striker took in a spell in Bayern's youth ranks between 2010 and 2012, and they are eager to bring him back to the club as a potential long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski.

If a deal can be finalised in the winter market, the German giants are planning to send Adeyemi straight back to Salzburg on loan to continue his development.

He is being lined up for a role in Bayern's senior squad from 2022-23 onwards, with the club wary of being short on attacking options if Kingsley Coman leaves Allianz Arena next summer.

Who else is in the hunt for Adeyemi?

In addition to Bayern and Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keen admirers of Adeyemi.

Dortmund and Leipzig may even have the edge in any bidding war given the fact that both sides could possibly guarantee more regular playing time for the Germany international at this stage of his career.

Adeyemi's record for Salzburg

Adeyemi, whose current contract at Salzburg does not expire until 2024, has appeared in 66 games in all competitions for the club to date.

The talented young forward has recorded 21 goals for the Austrian side, including 11 at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, and has also set up another 17 for his team-mates.

