Bayern Munich vs Mainz: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Mainz Bundesliga game in the UK, US and India

Bayern Munich are just a point behind league leaders Union Berlin and cannot afford to slip up when they take on Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The German champions had an unimpressive start to the season but have recovered to string together five wins in a row in all competitions.

Mainz have also found good form recently and will be hoping to cause a massive upset and make it four wins in a row. They are currently sitting seventh in the league standings but only four points separate them from second-placed Bayern.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Bayern Munich vs Mainz date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern Munich vs Mainz Date: October 28, 2022 Kick-off: 2:30pm BST / 9:30am ET / 7:00pm IST Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Mainz on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the Bayern Munich game can be streamed via ESPN+ app.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game between Mainz and Bayern Munich is not being telecast.

Fans in India can catch Bayern Munich vs Mainz on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A US N/A ESPN+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/ HD Sony Liv

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Julian Nagelsmann continues to be without Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane and Bouna Sarr who are sidelined due to injuries while Manuel Neuer is a doubt for the clash. The head coach has also ruled out Thomas Muller.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Mane; Choupo-Moting.

Position Players Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich Defenders Stanisic, Mazraoui, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano Midfielders Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Goretzka, Kimmich Forwards Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Tel

Mainz squad and team news

Bo Svensson will be without the services of Maxim Leitsch, Marlon Mustapha and Danny da Costa.

Delano Burgzorg has returned from suspension and is available for selection.

Mainz predicted XI: Zentner; Fernandes, Hack, Caci; Widmer, Kohr, Stach, Aaron; Lee; Ingvartsen, Onisiwo.