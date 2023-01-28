Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Lineups and LIVE updates

Bayern Munich lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt with the Bundesliga title race wide open

A last-minute thunderous strike by Joshua Kimmich helped Bayern Munich save face against FC Koln as the reigning German champions still look for their first Bundesliga victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich.

Bayern Munich would look to return to winning ways after two stalemates since the World Cup break. Julian Nagelsmann’s team had a jaw-dropping run until the showdown in Qatar embarking on a 10-game winning streak.

But since the restart of the Bundesliga, the Bavarians have dropped points in two crucial games, raising a few eyebrows in Munich. And considering the German giants have a lead of just one point over second-placed RB Leipzig, securing three points becomes a necessity.

With other teams breathing down their neck, Julian Nagelsmann would be hopeful to restore the confidence of Bayern players before the Valentine’s Day Champions League clash against PSG.

Eintracht Frankfurt has been quite sparkling this summer with some magnificent performances in Bundesliga. Currently, on a 5-game winning streak, the reigning Europa League winners could give a hard time to Bayern Munich.

The two opponents are separated by just five points in the table and the Eagles can pull a rabbit out of their hat at the Allianz Arena.

The German club would also have its eyes laid on the Champions League encounter against a high-flying Napoli side and would want to enter the contest on the back of a victory against Bayern.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt probable line-ups

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Eintracht Frankfurt XI (3-4-3): Ramaj; Tuta, Smolcic, N'Dicka; Knauff, Kamada, Sow, Lenz; Lindstrom, Gotze; Kolo Muani

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

The German champions travel to face Mainz in the DFB Pokal Round of 16 on the 2nd of February. Bayern returns to Bundesliga action on the 5th of February when they Wolfsburg away from home and then VFL Bochum at the Allianz Arena on the 11th of February.