'Leaving Bayern Munich hurts me' - Sadio Mane hints at transfer regret as he prepares to leave Bundesliga giants to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Sadio Mane has admitted that leaving Bayern Munich "hurts" him as he prepares to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Mane set to leave Bayern Munich

Hints at transfer regret

Will join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

WHAT HAPPENED? The Senegalese forward spent just one season in Munich after joining the Bundesliga giants from Liverpool in a deal that saw the German champions pay £27.5 million ($35.28m) upfront and a further £7.5m ($9.62m) in performance-related add-ons. However, following a disappointing debut campaign in Bavaria, where he scored just 12 goals in 38 appearances, he is set to shift base to Saudi Arabia which will see Bayern pocket around £35m ($45m). However, Mane has admitted that he "wished for a different ending" with Bayern.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Leaving FC Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. I know that I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future," he told Sky Germany.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane's altercation with Leroy Sane in the Champions League last season, which saw him get briefly suspended by the club, was the final nail in the coffin of his Bayern career. The Bavarians were adamant to sell him in the summer and an offer from Al-Nassr was the perfect solution for all parties. Bayern recouped the fee they spent on him last summer, and the 31-year-old will be earning an eye-watering £34m ($43m) yearly salary at Al-Nassr, who will get to link him up with Ronaldo up front to form a lethal attacking duo.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mane has already completed his Al-Nassr medical in Dubai and will sign the documents later on Tuesday to complete his move to the Saudi Pro League side.