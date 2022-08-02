Bayern Munich newcomer Mane: These children are my motivation!

Forward says he wants to be a positive influence on the next generation

Sadio Mane has revealed that the adulation he has received from Bayern Munich's young supporters will motivate him this season. Mane completed a blockbuster switch from Liverpool this summer and has hit the ground running, netting his side's second goal in a 5-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup on Saturday.

He has proven an instant hit with fans, just as he did at Anfield. In fact, children were recently spotted climbing trees to catch a glimpse of him at his inaugural training session.

What has Mane said about his warm reception from young Bayern fans?

"Yes, and I was very happy. The fact that children climb trees especially for me motivates me immensely, of course," he said in an interview posted on Bayern's official website. "I want to do my best here every day in training and in matches - for the team and the fans.

"I still remember today that as a child, I admired great players and wanted to be like them. That's why it's very important to me to make children happy with my play. Children, they say, are also the most honest critics."

Who were Mane's idols growing up?

"My idols back then were Ronaldinho and El Hadji Diouf from Senegal," he added.

"They were outstanding players. I watched videos of them for hours and tried to imitate everything they did.

"My mother gave me an El Hadji Diouf jersey, and when I was a bit older I bought one of Ronaldinho's myself. I worked extra, earned money and saved up for it. It was a dream to wear his name on the back. I didn't even want to take the jerseys off, I wore a different one every day."

Is giving back to his community important for Mane?

Yes, very.

Over the course of his career, he has funded a string of infrastructure projects in his birth village on Bambali in Senegal.

"Whenever I can, I visit my parents and my old friends in Bambali. It's a small village, a long way from the nearest town," Mane explained.

"Life there is very different from Europe. I find it hard to put into words, the cultures are too different and the situation for the people there isn't easy.

"That keeps you grounded. When I'm there, I'm the Sadio of old. I play football with my old friends, we have fun together.

"I always really enjoy going back. My country is made up of 17 million football-mad people, and they're all Bayern fans now. I think you'll see a lot of Senegal flags in the Allianz Arena this season."

Most recently, Mane hosted a gala match in Bambali which featured some famous faces such as Papiss Cisse, Mbaye Diagne, Desire Segbe and Mane's former childhood hero, Diouf.