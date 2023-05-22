Bayern Munich hired Thomas Tuchel because they were ‘nervous’ about him joining Juventus, as Lothar Matthaus reveals German coach was ‘close’ to Turin switch

Bayern Munich moved quickly to appoint Thomas Tuchel because they were “nervous” about interest from Juventus, claims Lothar Matthaus.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German giants made a shock change in their dugout back in March, with 35-year-old head coach Julian Nagelsmann relieved of his duties at the Allianz Arena. Managerial reins were quickly handed to former Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea boss Tuchel, but he has struggled to make the expected impact in Bavaria. Bayern legend Matthaus is still unsure as to why such drastic action was taken in the middle of a season that still promised so much, with it likely that Juve’s sounding out of Tuchel forced the hand of the reigning Bundesliga champions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Matthaus has told GOAL of Nagelsmann’s sudden sacking: “It was a big surprise for a lot of people, not just me. He [Nagelsmann] did a good job and won the Bundesliga. Maybe he wasn't so good in the Champions League in his first year, but this year he won against PSG, Inter, Barcelona all twice. In the Bundesliga it wasn't perfect but he wasn't far away from the trophy. I thought it was a joke at first but it wasn't April 1st. It's the club's decision after all, the players aren't all with the coach usually in the dressing room, but a lot were happy with him and talked positively about him when he left – [Leon] Goretzka and [Joshua] Kimmich for example. Something happened that we don't know about. The fans were happy with him, we don't know what happened that made Bayern take this decision. I personally don't.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: World Cup winner Matthaus added on moving for a manager that Bayern know well: “Tuchel was near to Juve. Maybe a problem with the goalkeeping situation was the reason Nagelsmann left, I don't know. Bayern were nervous and Tuchel was close to Juventus. Tuchel is free and Bayen weren’t believing in Nagelsmann 100%. They can't change him if he won three titles, you couldn't explain it then, so they decided to change it now.”

WHAT NEXT? Tuchel has won just five of his 11 games in charge of Bayern, suffering four defeats, and has seen them crash out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage while also surrendering top spot in the Bundesliga table to arch-rivals Dortmund.