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Bayern Munich could be forced to reconsider their stance on the January transfer window after a devastating double injury blow to their attacking line. President Herbert Hainer admitted that while the club had not planned to spend, the sudden loss of key stars has forced the German giants to remain alert to market opportunities.

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Crisis at the Allianz Arena

The tactical planning for Vincent Kompany has become a genuine nightmare following a string of fitness issues that have decimated his offensive options. The headline news is the loss of star striker Harry Kane, who is facing a recovery period of three to four months after suffering a syndesmosis tear in his left ankle during the recent 1-1 draw against Koln. This follows existing injuries to Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, and Alphonso Davies, leaving the Bundesliga leaders short of proven goalscoring pedigree.

Adding to the frustration, Olise is also expected to miss the upcoming Champions League clash with Lille. While his foot injury was initially diagnosed as only a bruise, the recovery timeline remains tight. The lack of senior options is so severe that Kompany may have to rely on teenagers to lead the line.

Transfer U-turn on the cards

Before this weekend, the hierarchy in Munich had reportedly decided against making any mid-season moves, even with high-profile free agents like Jadon Sancho or Karim Benzema theoretically available. However, the severity of the current situation has forced a shift in tone from the boardroom. Club president Herbert Hainer admitted that the club is now keeping a "back door" open for potential winter reinforcements should the injury list fail to clear up as expected before the new year.

Hainer was candid about the unexpected nature of the recent setbacks when speaking to the press. "The fact is that it is a situation that we did not expect - that must be clearly stated. I don't think we'll have to react again in the winter break, but you see how quickly it can go. Now we've had two more injuries since Friday. If it had to be, FC Bayern is always able to react. But it is not our wish," the president said, as quoted by BILD.

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Managing the remaining stars

While Luis Diaz and Jamal Musiala are returning to fitness, the club is cautious about rushing them back into the starting lineup and risking further long-term absences. Director of sport Max Eberl highlighted the need for a delicate approach with the players currently available to Kompany. "With Jamal and with all the boys we have now, we have to be careful," the sporting director warned, noting that results must still be achieved despite the depleted squad depth.

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The immediate focus remains on the next seven fixtures before the Christmas break, where Bayern must navigate a difficult schedule with a makeshift attack. Eberl was firm in his demand for professional standards despite the adversity. "We still have to perform. We don't need to talk big now. We have this squad as it is now. And with it, we simply have to try to get results in the next seven games," he stated during his post-match assessment.

Youth talent steps into the spotlight

Kompany has been forced to look deep into the club's academy, handing a debut to 19-year-old Noah Codjo-Evora in the closing stages of the Koln match. Other prospects like 16-year-old Bastian Assomo, who has been in sensational form for Germany's U17 side, are also being considered for inclusion. However, the Belgian coach is determined to maintain a sense of calm within the dressing room rather than succumbing to the pressure of the mounting injury crisis.

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The manager is staying focused on the collective effort rather than individual savior narratives. "I'm not a fan of panic in football. So: now calmly make a plan together and fight without end. But really! And then get our results. And who will then play a role, we can't say yet," Kompany remarked.