Bayern Munich aren't giving up on Harry Kane! Bundesliga champions to make improved offer for £100m-rated Tottenham star

Bayern Munich are plotting a third bid for Harry Kane as Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou has warned the club cannot let the transfer saga drag on.

Bayern had two offers rejected

Set to make third bid for striker

Spurs want striker to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern have already had two offers rejected by Spurs but The Times reports the German giants will make another push to sign the striker, who is valued at around £100 million ($128m) by the north London side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane is in the final year of his contract at Spurs and the club are trying to convince him to sign an extension. However, the England international has no intention of committing to a new deal and hopes to make a move this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Postecoglou has said that he wants the situation to be resolved soon, telling reporters: “I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club because, as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up repeating yourself along the way.

“But the flip side of that is I don’t want to put a deadline on it, because that adds even more pressure. You want these things to happen for the right reasons. The reality of it is he’s still a contracted player at our football club, so that’s the way I see him."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The striker has joined Spurs on their Asia-Pacific tour but will hope to have his future sorted out shortly.