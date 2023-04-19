Bayern Munich get away with one! Dayot Upamecano's red card for foul on Man City's Erling Haaland rescinded after tight offside call

Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano denied Man City's Erling Haaland a clear goalscoring opportunity, but the striker was ruled offside.

Upamecano takes down Haaland

Referee immediately takes out red card

But striker just offside

WHAT HAPPENED? With Manchester City already ahead 3-0 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, referee Clement Turpin rescinded the red card he showed Upamecano for the foul of Haaland.

Bayern Munich may have already been out of the tie, but a red card would have all but ensured their European elimination.

WHY WAS THE RED CARD TAKEN BACK? Because Haaland was offside, the rules dictate the foul is considered to have never happened, meaning Upamecano's challenge was not adjudged to be a foul at all. Replays showed that the offside call was correct - just barely.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Barring a remarkable second-half comeback by Bayern Munich, the German club will try to reduce the sting of Champions League elimination by taking control of the Bundesliga, where they lead Borussia Dortmund by two points.