Bayern Munich captain Lina Magull has called on the German FA to do more for women's football, affirming that they need to show "courage" in order to make the game grow.

Magull lifted back-to-back Champions Leagues with Wolfsburg in 2012-13 and 2013-14 and more recently helped Bayern take the Bundesliga crown last season, their first title in five years.

Her talents have also been recognised at international, where she is a regular fixture in the Germany team.

What was said?

"Since the DFB is responsible for the women's Bundesliga, they obviously have a duty to ensure that everything goes more positively. But I also know that the association is making great efforts," the 27-year-old midfielder signalled to Spox.

"Ultimately, however, it is the facts that count. And the facts are unfortunately not as positive as we all imagined. It's a difficult business and then you need those responsible who can initiate the big steps.

"There is little point in addressing things publicly but not initiating certain processes internally. Especially since the focus is still on the men's area and we are not treated equally there. Coronavirus also didn't play into our hands in such a way that the DFB could now go full throttle.

"Should the DFB have been more courageous? That would of course have been desirable, but I don't know exactly why. We only notice that it works well in other countries because people invest, because they are interested in women's football and because they see that it's worth it.

"I don't know why this is still such a problem in Germany. We players try our best, we're always evolving and that's why I don't understand why we don't have our full support, approach the issue properly and not just talk about it."

England-bound?

When asked whether she would consider lining up in the English Women's Super League, Magull acknowledged that she was open to the idea.

"Of course it's a thought to gain international experience. This is definitely a beautiful life experience for you personally," she added.

"It would also be interesting to see how things are going abroad and whether everything is really as great as it is made out to be. I am well aware that all that glitters is not gold.

"I'm also very happy in Germany, regardless of football. I see the state and especially the city of Munich as worth living in and I'm in a top club that still has a lot of potential. We have international players here, which speaks for us because we are interesting beyond Germany.

"But I have still thought about going abroad from time to time. England was in talks but the country as such doesn't appeal to me as much as, for example, a southern [European] country.

"I'm trying to look at what's best for my life overall. But it's important for me to emphasize that I like it very much in Germany and I hope that women's football will improve here."

