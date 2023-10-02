'That's not the truth' - Bayer Leverkusen star Granit Xhaka denies wife Leonita Lekaj was driving force behind decision to leave 'the pressure' of Arsenal to return to the Bundesliga

Granit Xhaka revealed that his wife Leonita Lekaj did not play any role in him leaving Arsenal to return to the Bundesliga in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Xhaka parted ways with Arsenal after seven years to return to the Bundesliga this summer as he joined Xabi Alonso-led Bayer Leverkusen. During his transfer, Sport Bild reported that the player's wife Leonita Lekaj played a key role in choosing her husband's next club.

But the midfielder has now denied such claims as he revealed that the decision of choosing his next destination was completely on him and that he picked Leverkusen because of the club's high ambitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to NZZ am Sonntag, Xhaka said, "It was sometimes written that I was coming back to Germany because of my wife. That’s not the truth. Like me, she was very happy in London. I made the decision solely as a footballer and athlete. I came to a top club in Germany that has a plan and wants to achieve something. Of course, the change was easier for us because, like me, we used to live in Düsseldorf and it is close to Mönchengladbach, where my wife grew up.

"You can only see what it’s really like if you can train here every day and be there. You can work in peace at Bayer Leverkusen, there is no chaos, other clubs are more in focus. This is an advantage. At Arsenal the pressure is different. But we have high ambitions because we know that we have enormous potential in the team. If we keep working like this and keep our feet on the ground, we can achieve something."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Swiss international has contributed with one assist in eight games he has played for his new club thus far in the season and has played a key role in Leverkusen grabbing the top position in Bundesliga after first six games.

WHAT NEXT? Alonso's side will be next seen in action in the Europa League on Thursday when they take on Molde.