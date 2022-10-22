Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona is set to host Athletic Club in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on Sunday. Xavi's men were beaten 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in El Clasico but have since bounced back with a 3-0 win against Villarreal.
Barcelona have suffered only one loss from the last five outings whereas sixth-placed Athletic Club are winless in their last three games.
GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Barcelona vs Athletic Club date & kick-off time
Game:
Barcelona vs Athletic Club
Date:
October 23, 2022
Kick-off:
3pm ET / 8pm BST / 12:30am IST (Oct 24)
Venue:
Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona
How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club on TV & live stream online
Viewers in the U.S. can watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.
ITV4, ITV Hub, Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV will showcase Barcelona vs Athletic Club on TV in the UK.
In India, the match can be watched on Sports18 and will be available for streaming on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
UK
Premier Sports 1, ITV4, ITV Hub
Premier Player, La Liga TV
India
Sports18 - 1 SD/HD
Voot Select
Barcelona squad & team news
Barcelona will once again be without the services of Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Memphis Depay due to injuries.
There are no other major concerns for Xavi ahead of the Catalans' clash against Athletic Club.
Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, E Garcia, Alonso; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
Defenders
Bellerin, Pique, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde
Midfielders
Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong
Forwards
Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha
Athletic Club team news and squad
Ander Capa and Jon Morcillo continue to be unavailable for Athletic Club but the otherwise, the club has no fresh injury concerns.
Athletic Club predicted XI: Simon; De Marcos, I Martinez, Yeray, Lekue; Berenguer, Herrera, Sancet, Muniain; I Williams, N Williams.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Simon, Agirrezabala, Iruarrizaga
Defenders
Vivian, Martinez, Yeray, Lekue, Yuri, De Marcos, Capa, Balenziaga, Paredes.
Midfielders
Vesga, Sancet, Garcia, Vencedor, Zarraga, Garcia, Herrera.
Forwards
Morci, Berenguer, Williams, Muniain, Williams Jr., Guruzeta, Villalibre, Ares