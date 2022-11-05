Barcelona vs Almería: Lineups and LIVE updates

Barcelona host Almería in their penultimate game before the World Cup, which will also be an emotional affair for all the Culers as it would be Gerard Piqué's final game at the Camp Nou.
Xavi's side have had a terrific start in La Liga, raking up 31 points from their first 12 games. They find themselves just one point behind league leaders Real Madrid, and can temporarily topple them off the top of the table with a win.
Barcelona vs Almería confirmed lineups
Barcelona XI (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Balde, Piqué, Alonso, Alba; de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ferran
Almería XI (5-2-1-2): Martínez; Mendes, Kaiky, Ely, Chumi, Akieme; Roberto, Samu; Melero; Baptistão, Ramazani
Barcelona vs Almería LIVE updates
Barcelona's upcoming fixtures
The Catalans will travel away to Osasuna for their final game before the World Cup on 8th November.