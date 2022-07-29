‘Distorting reality’ – Barcelona respond to ‘weird’ transfer jibe from Bayern Munich after Lewandowski deal

Julian Nagelsmann is among those to have questioned how the Liga giants are able to do big-money deals, forcing Joan Laporta to hit back

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has accused Bayern Munich of “distorting reality” when it comes to comments on the Liga club’s transfer business, with Julian Nagelsmann claiming it is “weird” that the Blaugrana are able to carry out so many deals.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde have all been drafted in to Camp Nou this summer.

Eyebrows have been raised with Barca’s financial struggles well documented, but funds have been raised by the sale of broadcasting rights and Laporta is eager to point out to any doubters that the Catalan giants remain one of the biggest draws in world football.

How have Barcelona responded to Bayern’s comments?

Laporta, speaking at a press conference during Barca’s pre-season tour of the United States, has said of jibes from Nagelsmann and the reigning Bundesliga champions: “Comments from Germany? They would have to check their accounts, they got a lot of money from the Lewandowski deal.

“What they are doing is distorting reality. They do not know the value of Barcelona.

“To those who are surprised, I say that we are very awake. We are back on the market. The weight, strength and value of an entity with more than 122 years of history is a lot.”

What did Nagelsmann say about Barcelona’s business?

After seeing prolific Polish striker Lewandowski leave Bayern for Barca in a €50 million (£42m/$51m) deal, Nagelsmann said: “They got a lot of new players, not only Robert. I don't know how to be honest, it's the only club in the world that can buy players without money. It's kind of weird and crazy.”

France international defender Kounde has become the latest arrival at Barcelona, with rival interest from Chelsea fended off to put a €60m (£50m/$61m) agreement in place.