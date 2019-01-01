Barcelona striker Suarez ruled out of action for two weeks

The Uruguay forward sustained an ankle injury during a comprehensive victory at Real Betis for the Spanish champions over the weekend

striker Luis Suarez has been ruled out of action for two weeks after suffering a tear to his right ankle, the club has announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old was forced to leave the pitch late on as Ernesto Valverde's side stormed to a 4-1 victory over Real Betis in La Liga.

Suarez managed to get himself on the scoresheet but Lionel Messi grabbed all the headlines in typically brilliant fashion with a stunning hat-trick.

international Suarez is Barca's second top goalscorer behind Messi this season, with 18 to his name in the Spanish top flight.

He has been forced to withdraw from his country's latest round of international fixtures as a result of his injury plight and he will remain in Barcelona to begin his recovery with the club's medical staff.

Uruguay are set to take on Uzbekistan in the Cup this Friday, but they will now have to make do without their star striker.

Barcelona will be hopeful that he can recover in time to play a part in the club's next domestic fixture against on March 30, with a view to starting three days later against .

The Blaugrana also have one eye on a huge Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester United, with the first leg scheduled for April 10.

The last eight tie will begin at Old Trafford before the second leg at the Camp Nou on April 16.

Suarez has enjoyed another stellar season in Catalonia and after finding the net against he equalled Diego Forlan's record for goals scored in by a Uruguayan on 128.

The former and hitman has netted 21 goals in 38 appearances for Barca across all competitions, playing a huge role in the club's pursuit of another historic treble.

Valverde's men are currently 10 points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga, with a final to look forward to against in May.