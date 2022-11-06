Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in women's Clasico to continue perfect start to season

- Barca cruised to comfortable 4-0 victory
- Goals from Crnogorcevic, Guijarro, Aitana, Rolfo
- Barca have won all league games this season
WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona cruised to a comfortable victory over their Clasico rivals at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. First half goals from Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Patri Guijarro were followed by second half strikes from Aitana and Fridolina Rolfo to give the visitors a resounding win.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result takes the Blaugrana five points clear of Sunday's opponents at the top of the Primera Division Femenina. Jonatan Giraldez's side have a 100% record in their eight matches in the competition, and will be feeling confident ahead of their next league match against Deportivo Alaves.
