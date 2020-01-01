‘Barcelona need to focus on the present, not Pjanic’ – Rivaldo hoping Arthur isn’t used in swap deal

The Blaugrana legend admits a Juventus raid would bring in another top talent, but he wants those at Camp Nou to end 2019-20 as positively as possible

need to ensure that speculation linking them with the likes of Miralem Pjanic does not become a distraction, says Rivaldo, with the Liga giants urged to remain fully focused on the present.

With Spanish football currently in a state of coronavirus-enforced lockdown, attention has started to drift towards the future, and that includes the next transfer window, whenever that may open.

Barca are expected to bolster their ranks again when freed to do so, with talk of a bid to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain refusing to go away.

The international is far from the only player, though, to have seen a move to Catalunya mooted.

It has been suggested that the Blaugrana will seek to wrap up a deal with Juventus for Pjanic, with it possible that another player will be used as a makeweight in that agreement.

Ivan Rakitic and Arthur are among those Barca are reportedly willing to include in a part-exchange package.

Rivaldo can see why the Spanish champions would be keen on another playmaker, but he wants them to end the current campaign as positively as possible and ideally keep one of his fellow countrymen on their books.

The Barca legend told Betfair: “Rumours are circulating that Barca might be interested in signing Miralem Pjanic from , and despite being a good player, I believe the club should focus more on the present and on what is still to play for in this season.

“There will be time to think about transfers, especially because some must leave before others come in, and the club need to ensure they don't create a squad that's too big and would leave some players without the chance to play.

“Juventus seem interested in a potential exchange of Pjanic for Arthur Melo and of course I think the Brazilian would be a great signing for the Italians as he is a world-class player.

“Anyway, I still think Arthur should remain at Barcelona as he is young and arrived recently at the club. Soon he will confirm his place in the first team and start to fulfil his potential.”

Rivaldo has already stated that he believes Arthur can become a key man for Barca if given time to prove his worth, with there plenty of other players within a star-studded squad that could be moved on in order to free up funds and space for possible arrivals.