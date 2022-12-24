Barcelona and Liverpool legend Suarez reaches verbal agreement to join Brazilian side Gremio

Former Barcelona and Liverpool star Luis Suarez has verbally agreed to join Brazilian side Gremio and is likely to sign a two-year deal with the club.

Suarez set to join Gremio

Last played for Nacional

Gremio gained promotion in 2022

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The 35-year-old forward is currently without a club. He last played for Nacional and guided his former side to the 2022 Uruguayan Primera Division title. Having recently departed his home country Suarez has now agreed to join Brazilian side Gremio on a two-year deal, according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez recently took part in the 2022 World Cup where Uruguay were knocked out in the group stage.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gremio finished second in the 2022 Brasileiro Serie B and were promoted back to the top flight.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Suarez will be next seen in action for Gremio in the Brazilian Serie A when the new season kicks off in April 2023.