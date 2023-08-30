Spanish giants Barcelona in pursuit of LAFC youngster Mamadou Fall

Barcelona are looking to beat Villareal to the signature of LAFC defender Mamadou Fall.

WHAT HAPPENED? Spanish giants FC Barcelona are in advanced talks over a deal for LAFC defender Mamadou Fall, per The Athletic. Fall, 20, spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at La Liga side Villareal with their B team and they have also circled back in an attempt to sign the budding star. The deal with Barcelona would be a one-year loan with a purchase option.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fall is one of the brightest defensive talents to break through in MLS in recent time and played 25 regular-season games in the Spanish second division last year. Upon his loan ending, he's made three appearances for the MLS side this summer. If a deal is struck, the Senegalese defender will follow the footsteps of Julian Araujo, who Barcelona signed from the LA Galaxy in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR FALL?: The 20-year-old defender and LAFC have their next league match on Sunday, September 3. The European transfer window closes Friday.

