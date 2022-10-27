Barcelona 'lack many things' and 'don't deserve' to still be in Champions League, admits Pedri

Pedri admitted that Barcelona are not good enough to compete in the Champions League after they were eliminated from the competition on Wednesday..

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter's win against Viktoria Plzen ensured Barcelona were dumped out of the Champions League group stages for a second season in a row. The Blaugrana have won just one of their five matches in the competition this season and are now doomed to Europa League football in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign. Barca's misery was compounded by a 3-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich and Pedri was in no mood for excuses after the game.

WHAT HE SAID: The midfielder told Movistar: "Of course, it’s a failure, Barca have to get out of the group and they haven’t because we didn’t deserve to continue in the Champions League. We are a very young team, with a lot of room for improvement, we have made great signings, but it has not been enough for us enough to compete in the Champions League and it’s a great disappointment.

“We lack many things, but we have to be self-critical. It is true that in Munich we deserved more, in Milan there were a couple of circumstances… but after seeing what happened today it has been seen that we are not prepared to compete in the Champions League.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only is the elimination a catastrophe for Barca on the pitch, but off it as well. The result plunges the Spanish giants into deeper financial trouble after the board reportedly planned this season's budget on Xavi guiding his team to a Champions League quarter-final.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Blaugrana will be hoping to shake off the disappointment of European elimination as they host Valencia in La Liga on October 29.