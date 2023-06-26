Barcelona star Geyse has sent a strong “great week for everyone” message amid reports that she is a transfer target for Manchester United.

England forward leaving Red Devils

Cover required in summer window

Brazilian star on United's radar

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international has been speaking to her 12,000 followers on Twitter as speculation rages regarding her future at club level. The Daily Mail claims that the South American star is wanted by United as a replacement for England ace Alessia Russo – who is leaving the club as a free agent. Geyse posted the message "a great week for everyone" followed by two hearts in Barcelona's colours.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Geyse helped Barca to a Liga F and Champions League double in 2022-23 – in what was her first season in Catalunya – and is tied to a contract for another 12 months. That means that a fee will need to change in hands in order for any deal to be done this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Geyse is 25 years of age and has earnrd 41 caps for her country, while also turning out in Europe for the likes of Benfica and Madrid CFF. She will be an important part of her nation’s plans at the 2023 World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

WHAT NEXT? United are eager to bring in attacking reinforcements after learning that European Championship winner Russo will not be agreeing a new deal – as she prepares to link up with Arsenal. Ona Batlle has also departed Manchester after failing to agree fresh terms, with the Red Devils needing to make marquee additions as they prepare to grace the Champions League for the first time in 2023-24.