Barcelona confirm Dembele surgery for hamstring injury

The Catalan side have not indicated when they expect the attacker to return, but he faces another extended period on the sidelines.

have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on his latest hamstring injury.

The Camp Nou side announced on Tuesday that the forward had suffered a setback in his return to fitness and confirmed that he required surgery to solve the problem.

Previously, it was hoped that the 22-year-old had suffered only muscular fatigue when he left Monday’s training session in discomfort.

More teams

In a statement posted on their official website, the Catalan club confirmed: "FC Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on Tuesday, February 11 in Turku, Finland, to treat a rupture to the proximal tendon of his right hamstring. Once the operation has been concluded, further information will be given regarding his approximate recovery time."

The former and attacker has endured a wretched time with injury since moving to from BVB for big money in the summer of 2017.

Having had little to no injury history when he joined Barca, he suffered a hamstring tear in September 2017 that saw him miss more than three months and 20 matches of action.

Since then, he has suffered a string of concerns, including a sequence of setbacks surrounding his hamstring this season. He missed six games in the autumn with a minor issue and has now been missing since November 28 with this latest concern.

He had been building his way back to fitness after missing 15 fixtures, and although Barca have not given a timeframe on his recovery, it seems possible that the wide man could miss the remainder of their campaign.

Article continues below

With Luis Suarez also sidelined, Barcelona have been linked with the possibility of signing an emergency offensive reinforcement, with Getafe striker Angel on their shortlist.

Head coach Quique Setien, however, refused to be drawn into the discussion on Tuesday.

“Once we have all the info we'll take decisions,” he said. “It's true I was very excited to get Ousmane back to help us. This is obviously an unfortunate situation but I've always had problems in my career and what I always try to do is find solutions.”