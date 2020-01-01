Barcelona confirm €60m capture of Pjanic in wake of Arthur deal

The Catalan club announced the signing of the Bosnian star from Juventus on Monday

have confirmed the signing of Miralem Pjanic from on a deal that could rise to be worth €65 million (£59 million/$73 million).

The confirmation comes shortly after Barcelona announced that fellow midfielder Arthur would be heading the other way, joining Juventus in a deal worth €72 million (£66m/$81m) plus up to €10m in bonuses.

Both Barcelona and Juventus have been locked in discussions for a swap deal for several weeks, with Arthur initially not keen on a move to Turin.

However, the Brazilian midfielder was eventually convinced, paving the way for Monday's announcement that the two sides had agreed to terms to swap the two midfielders.

Pjanic has signed a deal with Barcelona for the next four seasons, with that deal including a release clause of €400 million (£366 million/$449 million).

The midfielder will remain at Juventus for the rest of the campaign, however, with the Bosnian continuing on through the club's and campaigns.