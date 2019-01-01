Barcelona bring forward signing of Toulouse's Todibo

The teenager was expected to move to Camp Nou in July, but Barca have snapped him up at the end of the window after striking a deal with his club

Barcelona have confirmed that Toulouse youngster Jean-Clair Todibo will join the club immediately after bringing forward a transfer previously agreed for the end of the current season.

Todibo, 19, was out of contract at the Ligue 1 side in June 2019, and had already struck terms with Barca to move on a free transfer when his current deal expires.

But after negotiations between the two clubs, the Catalans have now revealed that he will be presented as a new signing in the current windowafter paying a small fee to Toulouse.

Todibo will be presented as a Barca player on Friday and will wear the No. 6 jersey vacated by Denis Suarez when the midfielder moved on loan to Arsenal.

"FC Barcelona and Toulouse FC have come to an agreement over the French player Jean-Clair Todibo, with whom the Blaugrana had agreed a transfer from July 1 2019," the club signalled in a statement.

"The agreement signed includes the immediate arrival of the French player, who will sign a contract with the club for the next four and a half seasons, until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

"The French player will wear the number six. A shirt which players like Guillermo Amor, Xavi Hernandez, Dani Alves and Denis Suarez, the last to use it, have worn."

Todibo is the second defensive signing of the current window for Barcelona, who also recruited Valencia's Jeison Murillo on a loan deal.

Born in Cayenne, French Guyana, the player came up through the ranks of the Toulouse youth system after moving to the team in 2016.

This season he established himself in the heart of the Toulouse defence, but strained relations at the club with his refusal to sign a new contract.

The teenager made 10 starts in Ligue 1 for his club prior to being frozen out of the first team in November, scoring one goal.