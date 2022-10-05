Barca confirm ligament injury for Christensen in another blow after Inter defeat

Andreas Christensen is the latest Barcelona defender to pick up an injury, sustaining ligament damage in the fixture vs Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Christensen injured vs Inter

Joins Kounde & Araujo on sideline

Tests will confirm seriousness

WHAT HAPPENED? In another defensive injury blow for Barcelona, the club have confirmed that Danish international Christensen suffered ligament damage in their 1-0 Champions League loss at San Siro. The Blaugrana will now carry out tests to determine the full extent of the injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona's injury list currently includes some big names, including summer signings Jules Kounde and Hector Bellerin. Ronald Araujo, the popular Uruguayan centre-back, is also absent due to a serious thigh issue.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After making the switch to Camp Nou from Chelsea in the summer, Christensen has played six times in all competitions for Barcelona. He has started every Champions League match, but could now face a race against time to be fit for Spain at the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHRISTENSEN? Christensen looks set to miss Barca's next La Liga outing against Celta Vigo on Sunday, and depending on the severity of his injury, he could also sit out their return outing against Inter in the Champions League on October 12.