Banned again! Jose Mourinho handed 10-day Serie A touchline suspension for Roma referee rant

Chris Burton
Jose Mourinho has been handed another touchline ban, with the Roma boss set to be missing from the touchline at the start of 2023-24.

  • Portuguese will miss season opener
  • Criticised match official
  • Already stung with UEFA ban

WHAT HAPPENED? The fiery Portuguese has been punished as a result of another referee rant. Daniele Chiffi was the official to incur his wrath during a 1-1 draw with Monza on May 3. Mourinho has revealed that he wore a microphone during that fixture in a bid to protect himself, but was still unable to bite his tongue.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Mourinho said of Ciffi: “I'm not stupid, you know. Today, I went to the game with a microphone. I recorded everything. From the moment I left the locker room, to the moment I returned. I protected myself. I stopped working [talking] 20-30 minutes from the end because I knew he would give me a red card for anything. I didn't give him the opportunity, I decided no, that's enough. He is horrible, he makes no human connection with anyone, he has no empathy, he gives a red card to a player who slips because he is exhausted at the 96th minute.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho will now sit out Roma’s season opener at the start of next season, while he has been handed a €50,000 fine and his club have been stung with a similar financial penalty.

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho has now been sanctioned twice in the space of a week – after collecting three red cards in the 2022-23 campaign – with UEFA having banned him for four Europa League matches as a result of his foul-mouthed outburst against Premier League referee Anthony Taylor following a penalty shootout defeat to Sevilla in a major continental final.

