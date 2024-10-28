Ballon d'Or 2024: Date, time, nominees, live stream & how to watch France Football award ceremony

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual football awards that can be won by a soccer player each year. Established in 1956, France Football's famous Golden Ball accolade has returned for the 68th year in 2024.
It has been won by the greatest players of all time, with Cristian Ronaldo and Lionel Messi memorably trading the trophy for over 10 years, but the scene has opened up for a new generation of legends. Icons from the game will be present at the ceremony with plenty of glitz and glamour expected.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 Ballon d'Or award ceremony, including when it is, how to watch it, and more.
When is the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony? Date & start time
|Date:
|Monday, October 28, 2024
|Time:
|7:45 pm GMT / 3:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Theatre du Chatelet, Paris
|TV & stream:
|Paramount+ (U.S.), YouTube (international)
The 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Monday, October 28, 2024.
It is due to begin at 3:45 pm ET for viewers in the United States, with UK viewers able to watch from 7:45 pm GMT.
How to watch the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony - TV & live stream
|Country
|TV & stream
|United Kingdom
|L'Equipe YouTube
|United States
|Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network
|International
|L'Equipe YouTube
|France
|L'Equipe YouTube
|Germany
|DAZN
|Italy
|DAZN
|Spain
|Movistar+
|New Zealand
|L'Equipe YouTube
|India
|Sony LIV
Fans across the world will be able to stream the 2024 Ballon d'Or for free on L'Equipe's official YouTube channel.
Regional broadcasters will also be showing the ceremony live on their networks. Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo will be streaming the Ballon d'Or ceremony in the United States. As well as the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Paramount+ is home to a variety of soccer competitions, including the Champions League, Serie A, the EFL and more.
Who are the 2024 Ballon d'Or nominees?Getty
You can see the full list of nominees for each award below.
2024 Men's Ballon d'Or nominees
|Player
|Club
|National team
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|England
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|Inter
|Turkey
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|Ruben Dias
|Man City
|Portugal
|Artem Dovbyk
|Girona
|Ukraine
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|England
|Alex Grimaldo
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Spain
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|Norway
|Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|England
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|Germany
|Ademola Lookman
|Atalanta
|Nigeria
|Emiliano Martinez
|Aston Villa
|Argentina
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter
|Argentina
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|France
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|Norway
|Dani Olmo
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|England
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|England
|Rodri
|Man City
|Spain
|Antonio Rudiger
|Real Madrid
|Germany
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|England
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|France
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|Uruguay
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|Brazil
|Vitinha
|PSG
|Portugal
|Nico Williams
|Athletic Club
|Spain
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Germany
|Granit Xhaka
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Switzerland
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|Spain
2024 Ballon d'Or Feminin nominees
|Player
|Club
|National team
|Barbra Banda
|Orlando Pride
|Zambia
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Lucy Bronze
|Barcelona
|England
|Mariona Caldentey
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Tabitha Chawinga
|Lyon
|Malawi
|Grace Geyoro
|PSG
|France
|Manuela Giugliano
|Roma
|Italy
|Carolina Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|Norway
|Patricia Guijarro
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Giulia Gwinn
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Yui Hasegawa
|Man City
|Japan
|Ada Hegerberg
|Lyon
|Norway
|Lauren Hemp
|Man City
|England
|Lindsey Horan
|Lyon
|England
|Marie-Antoinette Katoto
|PSG
|France
|Alyssa Naeher
|Chicago Red Stars
|United States
|Sjoeke Nusken
|Chelsea
|Germany
|Ewa Pajor
|Barcelona
|Poland
|Salma Paralluelo
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Gabi Portilho
|Corinthians
|Brazil
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Mayra Ramirez
|Chelsea
|Colombia
|Trinity Rodman
|Washington Spirit
|United States
|Lea Schuller
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Khadija Shaw
|Man City
|Jamaica
|Sophia Smith
|Portland Thorns
|United States
|Mallory Seanson
|Chicago Red Stars
|United States
|Tarciane
|Houston Dash
|Brazil
|Glodis Viggosdottir
|Bayern Munich
|Iceland
2024 Kopa Trophy nominees
|Player
|Club
|National team
|Pau Cubarsi
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|Argentina
|Arda Guler
|Real Madrid
|Turkey
|Karim Konate
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Ivory Coast
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|England
|Joao Neves
|Benfica
|Portugal
|Savinho
|Girona
|Brazil
|Mathys Tel
|Bayern Munich
|France
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|PSG
|France
2024 Yashin Trophy nominees
|Player
|Club
|National team
|Diogo Costa
|Porto
|Portugal
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|Italy
|Gregor Kobel
|Borussia Dortmund
|Switzerland
|Andriy Lunin
|Real Madrid
|Ukraine
|Mike Maignan
|AC Milan
|France
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Valencia
|Georgia
|Emiliano Martinez
|Aston Villa
|Argentina
|Unai Simon
|Athletic Club
|Spain
|Yann Sommer
|Inter
|Switzerland
|Ronwen Williams
|Mamelodi Sundowns
|South Africa
How are the award winners decided?
The different awards are decided in different ways, with a mix of journalists and ex-players helping to choose the most worthy winners.
Men's Ballon d'Or
A panel of journalists from the top 100 football nations, per the FIFA rankings, vote on the men's Ballon d'Or award. Each nation has one journalist representative who votes on the international ballot.
Women's Ballon d'Or
Like the men's Ballon d'Or award, the Ballon d'Or Feminin is decided by an international panel of journalists. However, it is a panel of 50 - one journalist from each of the top 50 nations.
Kopa Trophy
The winner of the Kopa trophy is decided by a jury of Ballon d'Or winners.
Yashin Trophy
The Yashin Trophy winner is decided in the same way as the men's Ballon d'Or, by a panel of 100 journalists.
Who won the 2023 Ballon d'Or?
Lionel Messi won the 2023 Ballon d'Or, taking his honours tally to a record eight. Messi defeated Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe following a stellar World Cup-winning season. Aitana Bonmati won the Ballon d'Or Feminin, pipping Sam Kerr and Salma Paralluelo to the award