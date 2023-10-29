This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Ballon d'Or 2023: Date, time, nominees, live stream & how to watch France Football award ceremony

Ryan Kelly
Ballon d'Or trophy Lionel Messi Aitana BonmatiGetty/GOAL composite
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony, including how to watch live.

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual football awards that can be won by a soccer player each year. Established in 1956, France Football's Golden Ball accolade returns for the 67th year in 2023.

Lionel Messi is hoping to land a record-extending eighth trophy this year, but the empyrean Argentine faces competition from the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo did not receive a nomination, but recent winners Luka Modric and Karim Benzema are in the running.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2023 Ballon d'Or award ceremony, including when it is, how to watch it, and more.

When is the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony? Date & start time

Date:Monday, October 30, 2023
Time:6pm GMT / 2 pm ET
Venue:Theatre du Chatelet, Paris
TV & stream:TNT Sports (UK), Paramount+ (U.S.), YouTube (international)

The 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Monday, October 30, 2023.

It is due to begin at approximately 6 pm GMT in the UK, which means viewers in the U.S. should be preparing to tune in at 2 pm ET.

How to watch the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony - TV & live stream

CountryTV & stream
United KingdomTNT Sports 2, discovery+, BBC Red Button
United StatesParamount+
InternationalL'Equipe YouTube
AustraliaSBS On Demand
New ZealandL'Equipe YouTube
IndiaSony TEN 2, Sony LIV

Fans across the world will be able to stream the 2023 Ballon d'Or for free on L'Equipe's official YouTube channel.

Regional broadcasters will also be showing the ceremony live on their networks. Paramount+ will be streaming the Ballon d'Or ceremony in the United States, while TNT Sports 2 and discovery+ will show the ceremony in the United Kingdom.

Who are the 2023 Ballon d'Or nominees?

Lionel Messi Ballon d'OrGetty

You can see the full list of nominees for each award below.

2023 Men's Ballon d'Or nominees

PlayerClubNational team
Julian AlvarezMan CityArgentina
Nicolo BarellaInterItaly
Jude BellinghamReal MadridEngland
Karim BenzemaAl-IttihadFrance
Yassine BounouAl-HilalMorocco
Kevin De BruyneMan CityBelgium
Ruben DiasMan CityPortugal
Antoine GriezmannAtletico MadridFrance
Ilkay GundoganBarcelonaGermany
Josko GvardiolMan CityCroatia
Erling HaalandMan CityNorway
Harry KaneBayern MunichEngland
Kim Min-jaeBayern MunichSouth Korea
Randal Kolo MuaniPSGFrance
Kvicha KvaratskheliaNapoliGeorgia
Robert LewandowskiBarcelonaPoland
Emiliano MartinezAston VillaArgentina
Lautaro MartinezInterArgentina
Kylian MbappePSGFrance
Lionel MessiInter MiamiArgentina
Luka ModricReal MadridCroatia
Jamal MusialaBayern MunichGermany
Martin OdegaardArsenalNorway
Andre OnanaMan UtdCameroon
Victor OsimhenNapoliNigeria
RodriMan CitySpain
Bukayo SakaArsenalEngland
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolEgypt
Bernardo SilvaMan CityPortugal
Vinicius JrReal MadridBrazil

2023 Ballon d'Or Feminin nominees

PlayerClubNational team
Aitana BonmatiBarcelonaSpain
Millie BrightChelseaEngland
Linda CaicedoReal MadridColombia
Olga CarmonaReal MadridSpain
Rachel DalyAston VillaEngland
DebinhaKansas City CurrentBrazil
Kadidiatou DianiLyonFrance
Mary EarpsMan UtdEngland
Patricia GuijarroBarcelonaSpain
Yui HasegawaMan CityJapan
Amanda IlestedtArsenalSweden
Sam KerrChelseaAustralia
Mapi LeonBarcelonaSpain
Katie McCabeArsenalRepublic of Ireland
Hinata MiyazawaMyNavi SendaiJapan
Lena OberdorfWolfsburgGermany
Asisat OshoalaBarcelonaNigeria
Ewa PajorWolfsburgPoland
Salma ParallueloBarcelonaSpain
Alexandra PoppWolfsburgGermany
Hayley RasoReal MadridAustralia
Alba RedondoLevanteSpain
Guro ReitenChelseaNorway
Wendie RenardLyonFrance
Fridolina RolfoBarcelonaSweden
Jill RoordMan CityNetherlands
Khadija ShawMan CityJamaica
Sophia SmithPortland ThornsUnited States
Georgia StanwayBayern MunichEngland
Daphne van DomselaarAston VillaNetherlands

2023 Kopa Trophy nominees

PlayerClubNational team
Alejandro BaldeBarcelonaSpain
Jude BellinghamReal MadridEngland
Eduardo CamavingaReal MadridFrance
GaviBarcelonaSpain
Rasmus HojlundMan UtdDenmark
Jamal MusialaBayern MunichGermany
PedriBarcelonaSpain
Antonio SilvaBenficaPortugal
Xavi SimonsRB LeipzigNetherlands
Elye WahiLensFrance

2023 Yashin Trophy nominees

PlayerClubNational team
Yassine BounouAl-HilalMorocco
Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridBelgium
EdersonMan CityBrazil
Dominik LivakovicFenerbahceCroatia
Mike MaignanAC MilanFrance
Emiliano MartinezAston VillaArgentina
Andre OnanaMan UtdCameroon
Aaron RamsdaleArsenalEngland
Brice SambaLensFrance
Marc-Andre ter StegenBarcelonaGermany

How are the award winners decided?

The different awards are decided in different ways, with a mix of journalists and ex-players helping to choose the most worthy winners.

Men's Ballon d'Or

A panel of journalists from the top 100 football nations, per the FIFA rankings, vote on the men's Ballon d'Or award. Each nation has one journalist representative who votes on the international ballot.

Women's Ballon d'Or

Like the men's Ballon d'Or award, the Ballon d'Or Feminin is decided by an international panel of journalists. However, it is a panel of 50 - one journalist from each of the top 50 nations.

Kopa Trophy

The winner of the Kopa trophy is decided by a jury of Ballon d'Or winners.

Yashin Trophy

The Yashin Trophy winner is decided in the same way as the men's Ballon d'Or, by a panel of 100 journalists.

