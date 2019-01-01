Bakambu’s strike helps Beijing Guoan return to winning ways

The 28-year-old notched his 11th goal of the season to help the Imperial Guards claim a comfortable victory at the Workers Stadium

Cedric Bakambu was on target in Beijing Guoan’s 2-0 victory over Hebei Fortune in a Chinese Super League game on Friday.

After three consecutive defeats to Jiangsu Suning, Shandong Luneng and Henan Jianye, the Democratic Republic of the Congo international was at hand to ensure his side returned to winning ways, scoring a stoppage-time effort.

With both sides looking to settle for a share of points, Renato Augusto broke the deadlock in the 90th minute, converting from the penalty spot.

Bakambu then sealed the victory for the Imperial Guards in added time with his strike from the spot to help Bruno Genesio’s men claim their 17th win of the season.

The victory saw the Beijing-based club climb to the second place on the league table with 51 points from 21 games.

Bakambu, who has now scored five league goals in eight games for his side this season, will hope to continue with the fine performances in their next outing against Guangzhou Evergrande on Sunday.