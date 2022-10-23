WATCH: Baena sent off for second yellow card after paying tribute to late Villarreal legend Jose Manuel Llaneza

The Spanish winger received a second booking despite only lifting up his shirt, as opposed to removing it completely

74-year-old died on Thursday

Baena scored equaliser and lifted up shirt

Then shown red card for second bookable offence

WHAT HAPPENED? On a sombre night for everyone at Villarreal, referee Ricardo de Burgos didn't help the mood at all. He felt Alex Baena was worthy of receiving a second yellow card when he lifted up his shirt to show a message that read 'Thank you for everything Llaneza' after netting an equaliser against Almeria at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Llaneza passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Burgos had rules to adhere to but, given the situation and the fact that Baena didn't fully remove his shirt, it seemed a very harsh decision. The lack of empathy shown by the referee in the aftermath of the incident - and the further awarding of more cards to other Villarreal players - was not well received.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAENA? The 21-year-old must now serve a one-match ban for his red card and will miss the La Liga visit to Athletic Club next weekend. Due to his punishment coming courtesy of two yellow cards, Villarreal will not be able to appeal the referee's decision.