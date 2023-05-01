More bad news for Barcelona! La Liga rejects initial ‘feasibility plan’ in huge blow to Lionel Messi pursuit and player registrations

- Blaugrana experiencing financial difficulties
- Need to start cutting costs
- Still hoping to sign new players in the summer
WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants have been experiencing well-documented monetary struggles, with those issues contributing towards seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi leaving the club as a free agent in 2021. They have also been unable to push through new contracts for the likes of Gavi, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca had hoped that La Liga would work with them to help balance the books at Camp Nou, with the club reportedly needing to cut costs by around €200 million (£176m/$220m) – with some outlets suggesting that figure could be as high as €350m (£307m/$385m). The Blaugrana have put several ‘levers’ in place that will allow them to bring in much-needed funds and comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Sport, however, claims that La Liga have rejected Barca’s initial “feasibility plan” that was intended to see them spread cost-cutting measures across three years. Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish top-flight, has made it clear that those in Catalunya need to work quicker in order to abide by the rules that their domestic rivals are following.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty Images
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? With no agreement in place, Barca may find it difficult to register those they want to tie down on fresh terms – such as teen sensation Gavi – while also struggling to bring in new players. Messi is being linked with an emotional return to Camp Nou as a free agent this summer, while Xavi is also said to be keen on adding the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez to his star-studded squad.