'Back on track' - Ronaldo sends defiant message to Man Utd and their supporters after return to first-team training

Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to give the "same commitment and dedication as always" upon his return to training with Manchester United this week.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has returned to work with the United senior squad after the end of his suspension. He took to Instagram to promise he will give his all in training with his team-mates as he posted an image of himself back on the grass at Carrington.

WHAT THEY SAID: The caption read: "Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was suspended from the United squad because he walked down the tunnel before the end of his side's 2-0 win against Tottenham, resulting in him being left out of the squad to face Chelsea at the weekend. The Portugal star could feature for the Red Devils against Sheriff in the Europa League this week as coach Erik ten Hag revealed that he is "he is back in the squad as usual".

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag's men host Sheriff at Old Trafford in the Europa League on Thursday. After that, they will host West Ham in the Premier League.