'We're back' - Messi sends message to PSG team-mates and fans after hero's welcome on World Cup return

Lionel Messi has thanked Paris Saint-Germain players and supporters for the warm reception he has received on the back of a World Cup triumph.

Claimed global title with Argentina

Beat France in the final of Qatar 2022

Back in training with Ligue 1 champions

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina superstar dashed French dreams at Qatar 2022 when helping to down Les Bleus in an epic final encounter that finished 3-3 after 120 enthralling minutes and required a penalty shootout in order to determine a winner. Messi is now back in France after taking in an extended break on the back of his heroic efforts in the Middle East, and was given a guard of honour upon returning to training with the Ligue 1 title holders.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi’s message on Instagram reads: “Many thanks to my colleagues and all the people of the club for the welcome they gave me. We're back and looking forward to continuing to meet the goals of this season, now with PSG.”

WHAT NEXT? With no absent Messi or suspended Neymar to call upon, PSG suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season last time out when going down 3-1 away at Lens and will be back in action on Friday – without Kylian Mbappe or Achraf Hakimi as they take in well-earned breaks – when facing Chateauroux in the last 64 of the Coupe de France.