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Khaled Mahmoud

'Winning doesn't matter!' - Man Utd co-owner Avram Glazer sparks fury by claiming on-field success isn't needed for commercial profits

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Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer has sparked a fresh wave of controversy by suggesting that the club does not need to achieve success on the pitch to remain a commercial powerhouse. His comments come at a delicate time for the Red Devils, who are currently struggling near the bottom of the Premier League table.

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Glazer prioritizes brand over trophies

In a move that is certain to further alienate an already frustrated fanbase, Glazer has claimed that the club's financial health is not strictly tied to their performance on the field. The 66-year-old American businessman made these remarks during a rare public appearance at the Deutsche Bank Sports Investment Conference in London, as reported by The Athletic, where he was questioned about the relationship between sporting excellence and commercial revenue.

Drawing comparisons to other major sporting franchises, Glazer pointed to the likes of Major League Baseball's New York Yankees and the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, highlighting how both remain global powerhouse brands despite enduring prolonged silverware droughts.

The owner's stance appears to be a consistent theme within the Old Trafford boardroom over the last few years; this philosophy echoes comments made by former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward back in 2018. During a call with investors six years ago, Woodward famously stated: 'Playing performance doesn't really have a meaningful impact on what we can do on the commercial side of the business.'

Financial stability despite poor form

Despite the lack of recent Premier League titles, Manchester United continues to be a juggernaut in the business world. Forbes currently ranks the Red Devils as the third most valuable football club globally, trailing only Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

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The timing of these comments is particularly sensitive, coming shortly after fans staged vocal protests against the ownership during a recent European fixture. Although the team ended their nine-match winless streak with a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Roma in the Champions League, the atmosphere at Old Trafford remains toxic.

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Manchester United currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, having managed just a single victory in their opening nine matches - a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town on August 30. Their domestic troubles were further compounded as they suffered an early exit from the League Cup following a 3-2 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford.

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Written byKhaled Mahmoud

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.

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