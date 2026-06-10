Austria vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Grp. J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Austria vs Jordan will kick-off on 17 June 2026 at 04:00 GMT and 00:00 EST.

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Austria vs Jordan: Match context

The match in California carries huge significance for two teams determined to make a strong start in one of the tournament’s most competitive groups. With expectations mounting at home, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick will be looking to demonstrate that his fluid, aggressive tactical approach can succeed on football’s biggest stage, leading a highly organised, relentless unit hungry to make an impact on their long-awaited return to the finals. Standing in their way is a disciplined and resilient Jordan side led by Jamal Sellami, whose pragmatic structural identity and lethal transitional threat make Al-Nashama incredibly difficult to break down, relying on a tireless collective work ethic to frustrate and punish global heavyweights. Set against the backdrop of the spectacular San Francisco Stadium (Levi's Stadium), with its world-class facilities and passionate tournament crowd, the encounter promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.

With formidable opponents Argentina and Algeria also competing in Group J, neither side can afford to stumble out of the blocks. Austria will view this match as the perfect opportunity to reinforce their rising reputation among the world's elite, move closer to duplicating or exceeding the heights of their historic 1954 tournament run, and showcase the immense tactical progress made under their visionary manager. Jordan, meanwhile, arrive eager to prove that this history-making generation can shatter expectation ceilings, capitalising on the complete freedom of their first-ever World Cup appearance. As the lights shine brightly in Santa Clara, the intensity and pressure of a World Cup opener will be impossible to ignore, with collective counter-pressing, precise squad management, and clinical final-third execution likely to play a decisive role in determining who claims a valuable opening victory.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Austria’s explosive qualifying rebirth

Austria secured their highly anticipated return to the world stage by putting together a historically dominant, high-tempo run through the European qualifiers. For a football-obsessed nation that had hidden in the wilderness of a 28-year tournament absence, the qualification cycle was a loud declaration of structural rebirth. Operating under the visionary, high-intensity tactical guidance of Ralf Rangnick, Das Team transformed Group H into their personal playground.

The foundation of their triumphant march across the continent was an aggressive, relentless system that regularly choked opposing teams into submission. Austria set a blistering pace right from the opening matchday, executing a magnificent five-game winning streak that featured a historic, record-breaking 10-0 demolition of San Marino. While a lone setback against Romania briefly stalled their momentum, Rangnick’s side displayed immense mental fortitude to lock down automatic qualification. Needing a crucial result against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a late, clutch equaliser from Michael Gregoritsch successfully delivered a 1-1 draw, sealing the top spot in the group with 19 points and definitively booking Austria's direct flight to North America.

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Jordan’s historic Asian breakthrough

While Austria relied on relentless tactical organization to dominate Europe, the Chivalrous engineered a historic, spirit-driven qualification campaign to secure their first-ever World Cup appearance. Building beautifully on the momentum of their fairytale run to the Asian Cup final, Jordan negotiated the grueling, multi-stage maze of the AFC qualifiers with immense emotional maturity and tactical grit.

Under the motivating guidance of Jamal Sellami, Al-Nashama transformed their qualifying group into a historic stepping stone, handling hostile away atmospheres and intense home pressure with absolute composure. The defining hallmark of Jordan's historic march was a lethal, hyper-efficient vertical transition game paired with a fiercely disciplined defensive structure. Driven forward by the world-class flair and explosive engineering of star winger Musa Al-Taamari, Jordan consistently unlocked stubborn opposition blocks while remaining remarkably tight at the back. By comfortably securing their position among Asia’s elite qualifiers, Jordan proudly punched their ticket to the global showpiece for the first time in their history, rewriting the nation's footballing legacy.

Austria vs Jordan team news

Austria team news

Das Team arrived at their California base boasting a robust, incredibly motivated 26-man squad selected after their dramatic direct qualification triumph over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The tactical integration under head coach Ralf Rangnick is running at absolute peak efficiency, creating a highly unified and positive atmosphere inside the camp. The most significant structural boost for Austria is a clean bill of health across their veteran backbone, meaning their high-intensity tactical identity is fully ready to be unleashed on the opening matchday.

National icon David Alaba is fully fit and locked in to organise the backline, anchoring the defence alongside the physically imposing Kevin Danso. In the engine room, the tireless industry of Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer will provide an energetic, high-pressing screen designed to dominate transitions. Behind the frontline, creative spark Christoph Baumgartner will pull the strings, while exciting young talents Paul Wanner and Carney Chukwuemeka give Rangnick elite, dynamic options to inject unpredictability and unlock stubborn opposition blocks.

Jordan team news

The Chivalrous landed in the San Francisco Bay Area riding a historic wave of momentum, fueled by their maiden qualification for the global showpiece. Head coach Jamal Sellami has finalised a tightly-knit, deeply disciplined 26-man roster constructed on a highly functional mix of experienced foreign-based stars and elite domestic talent. While this represents Jordan’s first-ever appearance on the world stage, Sellami’s rigid, counter-attacking 3-4-3 blueprint remains entirely synchronised and confident.

The absolute focal point of Jordan's tactical game plan is star winger Musa Al-Taamari, who is completely fit to lead the line with his explosive pace and world-class dribbling. He is expected to form a dangerous, rapid attacking trio alongside forward Ali Olwan and Yazan Al-Naimat to spearhead quick vertical transitions. In the wing-back positions, Mohannad Abu Taha will look to stretch the pitch out wide, while a stubborn three-man central defensive wall marshaled by Yazan Al-Arab and Abdallah Nasib provides an unyielding shield in front of undisputed starting goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila.

Managerial profiles & tactical philosophies

Ralf Rangnick (Austria)

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A pioneering visionary and the undisputed godfather of modern German Gegenpressing, Ralf Rangnick has brought a radical sense of tactical identity and explosive energy to an Austrian national team hungry for global recognition. Stepping into the international arena after decades of shaping elite European club structures, Rangnick has completely re-engineered Das Team, turning them away from historical passivity and implementing a brave, hyper-proactive style that demands breathless intensity.

Tactically, Rangnick implements a strict, high-octane philosophy centred around immediate ball-oriented choking and lightning-fast vertical transitions. He heavily favours a rigid 4-2-2-2 or an aggressive 4-3-3 shape, utilising ultra-disciplined, dual-purpose midfielders who function as defensive screens and elite transition triggers. Rangnick demands absolute physical commitment; his players are tasked with hunting in packs to force turnovers deep in the opposition half and translating won possession into a shot on target within mere seconds. His primary tactical challenge in Santa Clara will be ensuring his aggressive, high-pressing block remains structurally secure against quick, vertical outlets, avoiding over-committing numbers forward in a way that allows a resilient opponent to bypass his initial press.

Jamal Sellami (Jordan)

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Jamal Sellami has firmly established himself as a legendary architect of clinical, space-denying football, etching his name into international folklore by masterminding Jordan's historic, maiden qualification for the global showpiece. The meticulous, highly focused Moroccan-born tactician has fostered immense collective belief and unyielding structural harmony across Al-Nashama, earning widespread acclaim for his tactical pragmatism, defensive drilling, and ability to engineer highly lethal game plans under immense pressure.

Sellami completely embraces a direct, rapid counter-attacking approach, typically deploying a flexible 3-4-3 system that naturally compresses into an impenetrable 5-4-1 low-block out of possession. His tactical blueprint hinges on ceding possession, choking out the central channels, and aggressively trapping opponents once they venture into the middle third. The moment a turnover is secured, Sellami's side wastes absolutely no time, utilising immediate, vertical long-range passing to unleash explosive, technical wingers into wide areas. His primary objective in this monumental opener will be frustrating Austria’s high-pressing frontline, maintaining flawless positional discipline inside his own box, and using lethal, quick-hitting direct sequences to stun the European heavyweights on the break.

26-man World Cup squads

Austria World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Niklas Hedl, Patrick Pentz, Alexander Schlager

Defenders: David Alaba, Flavius Daniliuc, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Leopold Querfeld, Gernot Trauner, Maximilian Wöber

Midfielders: Thierno Ballo, Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Grillitsch, Konrad Laimer, Alexander Prass, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Matthias Seidl, Nicolas Seiwald, Patrick Wimmer

Attackers: Marko Arnautović, Maximilian Entrup, Michael Gregoritsch, Andreas Weimann

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Jordan World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Noureddin Bani Ateyah, Ahmad Al-Juaidi, Yazeed Abulaila

Defenders: Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib, Hijazi Maher, Saad Al-Rousan, Ihsan Haddad, Feras Shelbaieh, Mohammad Abu Hachiche, Salem Al-Ajalin

Midfielders: Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Rajaei Ayed, Ibrahim Sadeh, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Mohannad Abu Taha, Saleh Rateb, Yousef Abu Jalbosh, Arif Al-Haj

Attackers: Musa Al-Taamari, Yazan Al-Naimat, Ali Olwan, Anas Al-Awandat, Reziq Bani Hani, Abdallah Al-Attar

Austria vs Jordan key matchups

Michael Gregoritsch vs Yazan Al-Arab: This will be the definition of a heavyweight battle in the penalty box. Gregoritsch, Austria’s physical and reliable focal point whose clutch goals helped lock down their direct route to North America, thrives on intelligent hold-up play, relentless aerial duels, and lethal penalty-box positioning. Yazan Al-Arab will be completely in the firing line; the robust and uncompromising Jordanian centre-back must use his immense physical presence, uncompromising tackling, and aerial dominance to deny Gregoritsch an inch of space to anchor Austria's high-pressing attack.

Musa Al-Taamari vs Austria's aggressive counter-press: Al-Taamari enters the tournament as Jordan's undisputed talismanic leader and chief transitional weapon, boasting world-class dribbling, explosive acceleration, and sharp cutting inside from the wing. He will be hunting for any open space to exploit on the counterattack the moment possession is turned over. However, he is going up against a highly synchronised, fiercely intense Austrian counter-pressing system orchestrated by Kevin Danso and David Alaba. Can Al-Taamari's individual magic and electric pace bypass a suffocating, hyper-proactive European defensive line that thrives on choking out counterattacks at the source?

Marcel Sabitzer vs Nizar Al-Rashdan: The ultimate tactical battleground in the engine room. Al-Rashdan is the tireless defensive shield and energetic engine for the Chivalrous, bringing sharp positional discipline, clean interception metrics, and high work rate to protect his low-block defence. Sabitzer will be tasked with orchestrating the attacking tempo for Das Team from his dynamic midfield role, utilising his intelligent half-space drifts, powerful late runs into the box, and exceptional vision to pull Al-Rashdan out of position and trigger Austria's rapid vertical transitions.

Team news & squads

Austria are managed by Ralf Rangnick. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match, and no probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Jordan are managed by Jamal Sellami. As with Austria, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Austria head into the match in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia on June 1, 2026. They also beat South Korea 1-0 and produced their most eye-catching display with a 5-1 win over Ghana in March. Their only blemish across the five matches was a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying last November. Austria scored nine goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Jordan's recent form presents a sharper contrast. They have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches, with no wins recorded in that run. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 defeat to Colombia on June 7, 2026, and they were beaten 4-1 by Switzerland in late May. Two draws against Nigeria and Costa Rica in March offered some encouragement, but Jordan have conceded 11 goals across their last five matches while scoring seven.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Austria and Jordan are recorded in the available dataset. Tuesday's fixture at Levi's Stadium will be the first encounter between these two nations.

Standings

In Group J, Austria currently sit third and Jordan fourth ahead of the opening round of matches.