Aubameyang hailed for adding missing 'spark' to Arsenal

Ray Parlour considers the Gabonese striker to have been a welcome addition at the Emirates and believes he has improved the dressing room atmosphere

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang possesses the “spark” which has helped to bring about a reversal in fortune for Arsenal, says Ray Parlour.

The Gunners made the former Dortmund man their record signing during the previous January transfer window.

He proved to be Arsene Wenger’s last elaborate purchase, with £55 million ($70m) invested in his goal-getting ability.

Aubameyang has repaid that faith with an impressive return in front of goal, and has found the target 24 times in just 37 appearances.

While proving to be a useful asset on the field, the 29-year-old has also made an impact off it, with former Arsenal star Parlour telling the Daily Star : “He’s been great for the dressing room.

“I think Aubameyang has got that spark in him and you can tell the players really respond to him, which has been great.

“His goalscoring record has been amazing so far but I just think he brings a lot more to the dressing room area with that cheekiness he’s got.

“I think the players really enjoy working with him.”

As Aubameyang has flourished as an individual, his presence has also helped to bring the best out of those around him.

Alexandre Lacazette has struck up a productive partnership with a fellow frontman, with the pair having shown they are capable of operating in tandem, rather than battling for one starting berth.

Parlour added: “I think Lacazette’s looked very sharp this year.

Article continues below

“I think his movement, the way he makes the right runs and his finishing has been very good.

“Aubameyang, off the left-hand side, he doesn’t mind that position at all. It’s a great option for Emery.”

Arsenal may decide to go with two strikers again when they face Brighton on Boxing Day, but the likes of Alex Iwobi, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil are also pushing to offer support to Aubameyang.