Aubameyang ‘excited’ for Arsenal reunion but Chelsea eager to avoid making derby a one-man show

Chelsea boss Graham Potter admits that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “excited” to face Arsenal, but was eager to point out that he is no one-man show.

Striker left Gunners in January

Returned to England over the summer

Now looking to down former club

WHAT HAPPENED? Plenty of eyes will be on the Gabon international striker when he lines up against former employers in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Aubameyang previously hit 92 goals for the Gunners, and has said that looking to put a dent in their 2022-23 title bid will be “nothing personal”, but Chelsea are wary of making an important derby date all about him as they seek to claim a morale-boosting victory over their London rivals.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter has said of sending Aubameyang into battle against familiar foes: “I don't think we should make it about him. He is an important part of the team for us but it takes everybody, not just one person. I understand the interest around him because it's Arsenal. I think he's looking forward to the game, excited for it. He's been pretty normal I say, quite a quiet guy. It's a London derby, two good teams I think. Arsenal are doing really well and the history makes it an interesting one for Auba. But the past is the past as we're concerned.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang left Arsenal for Barcelona during the winter transfer window of 2022, with it made clear to him that he would no longer be figuring in Mikel Arteta’s plans following a number of disciplinary breaches. He then returned to England over the summer when Chelsea found themselves in the market for another No.9.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea striker Aubameyang scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League games for Arsenal between 2018 and 2021, including one against the Blues in December 2019 – he could become just the second player to score for both sides in this fixture in the Premier League (excluding own goals), after Cesc Fabregas.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea head into their meeting with Arsenal sat sixth in the table, 10 points adrift of the table-topping Gunners after 12 games.