Aubameyang admits lack of goals is Arsenal’s ‘biggest problem’ but striker expects Gunners to ‘surprise the world’

The Gabonese striker has been short on firepower this season, as have Mikel Arteta’s side as a whole, but he feels a spark is coming

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits he is part of ’s “biggest problem”, but the Gabonese striker believes Mikel Arteta’s side will soon “surprise the world”.

The Gunners have been short on goals in the 2020-21 campaign. Only three teams, who all sit inside the Premier League’s bottom four, have found the target on fewer occasions than Arteta’s troops this season.

Arsenal have just nine efforts to their name, with Aubameyang netting only two of those.

The club captain at Emirates Stadium has been a talismanic presence across his time in north London, with prolific exploits earning him a lucrative new contract.

Standards have dipped of late, with Aubameyang aware that the Gunners need to start firing, and the 31-year-old is convinced that form in the final third will be found.

He told AfriqueSports: “The biggest problem the club is facing right now is the lack of goals, but the manager and the rest of the players are trying to overcome this problem.

“Even though the results have not been good recently, we still hope that in the near future everything will be fine and we will surprise the world. We have the players that will take us to the level we want to get to.”

Inconsistency at both ends of the pitch has remained an issue for Arsenal as they seek to establish forward momentum under Arteta.

The Spanish tactician has conceded as much, but he also believes there are fine lines to be found between success and failure and remains confident that his team will come good.

Arteta has said: “If you see the results that have happened in the Premier League and why teams win or lose games, the margins are minimal.

“Teams are winning with one shot on target or with two shots on target. We want to improve that, of course we do, but as well there are many aspects that I am really happy with, enthusiastic and optimistic about.

“When I see the young talents we have got here and the future that we can produce for them, it’s things that get me really excited.

“We know that we are going to go through difficult periods because you don’t change issues that have been going on for years in a small amount of time, it’s all about the context and how we are working. It makes it harder but we know that we are Arsenal and our aim is to be the best all the time.”

Arsenal have a clash with Molde to take in on Thursday, before then returning to Premier League action with a visit from on Sunday.