Nitto ATP Finals 2025 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The Nitto ATP Finals represents the pinnacle of the men's professional tennis season - an electrifying showdown where the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams battle for the coveted year-end championship.

Since 2021, the tournament has found its home in the Italian city of Turin, specifically at the magnificent Inalpi Arena (formerly Palaolimpico), providing a spectacular stage for the tennis titans.

The 2024 edition saw local hero Jannik Sinner clinch the title, adding another thrilling chapter to the event's storied past. For 2025, Turin is once again set to host, promising another unforgettable week of tennis.

If you're looking to witness the best in men's tennis compete for glory, GOAL has compiled all the essential information on how to secure your tickets for the Nitto ATP Finals 2025 below.

When is the Nitto ATP Finals 2025?

The Nitto ATP Finals 2025 will take place from Sunday, November 9, 2025, to Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Turin, Italy. The tournament features 15 different sessions, including both day and evening matches, culminating in the highly anticipated final on the last Sunday.

Date Time (CET) Tickets Sun, Nov 9, 2025 Day Session (e.g., 11:30 AM) Tickets Sun, Nov 9, 2025 Evening Session (e.g., 6:00 PM) Tickets Mon, Nov 10, 2025 Day Session (e.g., 11:30 AM) Tickets Mon, Nov 10, 2025 Evening Session (e.g., 6:00 PM) Tickets Tue, Nov 11, 2025 Day Session (e.g., 11:30 AM) Tickets Tue, Nov 11, 2025 Evening Session (e.g., 6:00 PM) Tickets Wed, Nov 12, 2025 Day Session (e.g., 11:30 AM) Tickets Wed, Nov 12, 2025 Evening Session (e.g., 6:00 PM) Tickets Thu, Nov 13, 2025 Day Session (e.g., 11:30 AM) Tickets Thu, Nov 13, 2025 Evening Session (e.g., 6:00 PM) Tickets Fri, Nov 14, 2025 Day Session (e.g., 11:30 AM) Tickets Fri, Nov 14, 2025 Evening Session (e.g., 6:00 PM) Tickets Sat, Nov 15, 2025 Semi-Finals Day Session (e.g., 11:30 AM) Tickets Sat, Nov 15, 2025 Semi-Finals Evening Session (e.g., 6:00 PM) Tickets Sun, Nov 16, 2025 Finals Day Session (e.g., 4:00 PM) Tickets

Where to buy Nitto ATP Finals 2025 tickets?

For fans eager to secure their spot at the Nitto ATP Finals 2025, several official and trusted platforms are available.

The primary sources for tickets are the Official Ticket Office via the Nitto ATP Finals website. This allows you to purchase single-day tickets, season tickets (for all sessions), or even gift cards.

Additionally, for a broader range of options, including competitive pricing and potential last-minute availability, you can explore reputable ticket marketplaces like Viagogo with ATP Finals tickets from €78.

Always ensure you are purchasing from a reputable source to guarantee valid tickets.

How much are Nitto ATP Finals 2025 tickets?

Ticket prices for the Nitto ATP Finals 2025 can vary significantly based on the session (early round-robin matches versus semi-finals or the final), seating category, and the specific vendor. If you're looking for the most affordable entry points, early round-robin sessions, especially on weekdays, tend to be the cheapest options.

Based on initial listings from various sources:

Cheapest Tickets: You might find tickets for early round-robin sessions starting from approximately €270 - €320 . For example, Monday day or evening sessions have been observed in this price range. TicketSwap also showed a Sunday ticket for around €277.

You might find tickets for early round-robin sessions starting from approximately . For example, Monday day or evening sessions have been observed in this price range. TicketSwap also showed a Sunday ticket for around €277. Mid-Range Tickets: As the tournament progresses and during more popular weekday evening sessions or later round-robin matches, prices can range from €370 - €550 .

As the tournament progresses and during more popular weekday evening sessions or later round-robin matches, prices can range from . Premium Tickets (Semi-Finals & Finals): Tickets for the semi-finals and especially the championship final command the highest prices. Expect to pay upwards of €690 - €1,000+ for these sessions, with the final potentially exceeding this.

It's important to note that these are indicative prices and can fluctuate due to demand and availability. For the most up-to-date pricing, it is recommended to check the official ticket portals and trusted resale sites.

When are Nitto ATP Finals 2025 tickets released?

Tickets for the Nitto ATP Finals 2025 are available and out now.

To ensure you don't miss out on securing your preferred sessions, especially the more affordable early-round tickets, it is highly recommended to:

Check Official Websites Regularly: Monitor the official website for the latest information on ticket releases and availability.

Sign up for Alerts: Register for ticket alerts on Ticketone's website to receive email notifications about upcoming sales and availability.

Explore Marketplaces: Platforms like Viagogo may have tickets available or offer options if official channels are sold out.

For those interested in a more exclusive experience, hospitality packages are also typically available and can be explored on the official Nitto ATP Finals website.

Where are the Nitto ATP Finals 2025?

The Nitto ATP Finals 2025 will be held at the Inalpi Arena (formerly Palaolimpico) in Turin, Italy.

Turin, a city renowned for its rich history, elegant architecture, and culinary delights, provides a fantastic backdrop for this world-class tennis tournament.

The Inalpi Arena is Italy's largest indoor sporting arena, offering a state-of-the-art experience for spectators. The city has embraced the tournament since 2021 and will continue to host it through 2025.

How can I get Nitto ATP Finals 2025 tickets?

Getting your hands on Nitto ATP Finals 2025 tickets is straightforward when you know where to look. Here's a breakdown of the best ways: