Atletico Ottawa at Pacific FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 Canadian Premier League semi-finals kick off this weekend as Atlético Ottawa face off with Pacific FC in a first-leg encounter.

With a second match still to come between these two sides, it is not quite do-or-die time yet - but both will know they can strike an early decisive blow with victory.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Game: Atlético Ottawa at Wanderers FC Date: October 15/16, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00am BST / 7:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 6, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport App

Top of the pile at the end of the regular season, there were only three points to split Atletico and their hosts in the end.

That makes this all the more unpredictable, though they will relish have home advantage in the return encounter next weekend.

Position Players Goalkeepers Melvin, Ingham Defenders Beckie, Niba, Espejo, Camus, Tissot, Verhoven, Acosta, Pérez, Roy Midfielders Mannella, Alemán, McKendry, Bassett, Antoniuk, Sissoko, Bahous Forwards Wright, Moragrega, Tabla, Shaw, Haworth

A comfortable fourth after the chasing back fell away, Pacific will nevertheless be driven by the sense they could have achieved more.

That will be firing their hopes as they look to get over the line and throw down an early mark in this semi-final clash.