Atlético Madrid vs Arsenal: Same zones, different players

Arsenal and Atlético Madrid meet in the Champions League semi-finals, two teams long associated with defensive control, but now evolving in different ways.

Atlético have moved away from their rigid identity, attacking with more freedom and accepting greater risk. Arsenal remain one of the most structured sides in Europe, capable of controlling games and limiting opponents at the highest level.

Despite these differences, both teams rely on a key attacking presence between the lines.

For Atlético, that role is driven by Julián Álvarez, a forward who combines movement, finishing, and the ability to drop deep to connect play.

For Arsenal, it is Eberechi Eze, a creative profile who drifts centrally, operates between lines, and has recently grown in influence in attacking phases.

They arrive in similar spaces, but through very different paths.

Same zones. Different roles. Different solutions.

Let’s look at their offensive action maps to understand how each of them can shape this tie.

Eze: Arsenal’s Difference Maker or Not?

When Eberechi Eze arrived, there was excitement. Arsenal had been lacking a true creative presence between the lines for years, someone capable of breaking structure rather than just maintaining it.

But there were questions.

Could he fit into Arteta’s out-of-possession demands?

Would his freedom limit Arsenal’s control?

It took time. At moments, he was in and out of the team. But in recent weeks, something has shifted. His role has grown, his influence clearer, and if Arsenal are to finish the season strongly, it will likely be with Eze at the centre of it.

Looking at his offensive actions, a few things stand out.

Databall

He is active across the pitch, but his real impact comes centrally, just around and inside the box. That is where his most dangerous shots and key passes originate.

There is still a tendency to shoot from distance, reflected in a relatively low xG per shot. That is an area for improvement. But in tight games, especially at this level, what matters is his ability to find space between lines and connect attacks.

Eze is not just creating. He is shaping how Arsenal attack.

And that is what makes him difficult to contain.

Julián Álvarez: Atlético’s Relentless Edge

Some moves just make sense.

Álvarez to Atlético always felt like one of them. A player built for intensity, structure, and decisive moments, stepping into a system that demands exactly that.

Where Eze brings control and fluidity, Álvarez brings volume and aggression.

His map tells a different story.

Databall

There is far more activity across the box, with a clear presence in high-value central areas. Even with occasional long-range attempts and set pieces increasing his average shot distance, his xG per shot remains high.

That is the key difference.

Álvarez does not just shoot often. He consistently arrives in positions that matter.

He can drop deep, combine, and then still attack the box. That dual role allows Atlético to overload central areas, especially with runners around him like Llorente or wide players attacking space.

And in moments, that becomes difficult to defend.

Because when Álvarez gets a shot off in those zones, it is rarely harmless.

The Contrast

They operate in similar spaces.

But:

Eze finds and connects those spaces

Álvarez attacks and finishes them

One shapes the attack.

The other ends it.

And in a semi-final decided by margins, that difference could define the tie.

The overall picture is already clear.

Both players operate in similar central zones, both influence the final third, and both are capable of deciding games in different ways.

But looking at all competitions only tells part of the story.

These are not normal games anymore.

The Champions League changes the context, the space, and the type of chances players get.

And that’s where things start to separate.

To really understand who carries the bigger threat in this tie, we need to isolate what they are doing at this european level.



