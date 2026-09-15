How to get Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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When is Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Champions League kick-off?

Atletico Madrid face Manchester United at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 PM ET.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Champions League: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Form

Atletico Madrid have recorded two wins, one draw and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad in LaLiga, though that followed back-to-back defeats against Liverpool in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in the league. Atletico have scored nine goals and conceded eight across this five-match run, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but with defensive vulnerabilities in recent weeks.

Manchester United have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League derby, a match surrounded by significant VAR controversy. United's best recent performance came in a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, and they also recorded a 4-0 victory over Sabah FK in the Champions League. They have scored 11 goals and conceded five across this period, though their inconsistency across competitions is a clear pattern.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was a pre-season friendly in August 2026, which Manchester United won 2-1. In competitive fixtures, Atletico Madrid have had the upper hand, winning both legs of their 2021-22 Champions League round of 16 tie, which included a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano and a 1-0 win at Old Trafford. Across the last four recorded meetings, Atletico hold three wins to United's one, with both sides having scored five goals in total.