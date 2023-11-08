WATCH: Atlanta United’s Xande Silva brings out a Spider-Man mask for MLS Playoff goal celebration!

- Xande Silva scores smashing goal
- Celebrates with Spider-Man mask
- Atlanta lead 2-1
WHAT HAPPENED? Silva smashed the ball into the roof of the net off the left-flank, and sprinted behind the net to grab the superhero mask. He put it on and then celebrated with his teammates!
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva scored right before the halftime break to put the result of the match into Atlanta's hands. If they can hold on, they'll force a game 3 in their playoff series.
WHAT NEXT FOR ATLANTA? They'll look to maintain their 2-1 halftime lead.
