Atalanta’s teenage defender Giorgio Scalvini claims to be paying no attention to transfer speculation linking him with Manchester City

Defender has been catching the eye

Is a senior Italy international

Current contract will expire in 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 18-year-old has burst onto the senior stage in Serie A, earning him international recognition with Italy, and admiring glances are said to have been shot in his direction from across Europe. Scalvini is only tied to a contract in Bergamo through to the summer of 2023, meaning that he may have to be sold in January, but fresh terms are being mooted and he claims to be happy in his current surroundings.

WHAT THEY SAID: Scalvini has told L’Eco di Bergamo of the rumours linking him with Premier League champions City: “It’s not me who reads this news, my friends usually tell me. Actually, I don’t think about it, I only have Atalanta in mind, and I want to do well with this jersey. In 10 years? I don’t know yet, but I hope to have reached a high level, even with Atalanta.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scalvini made his debut for Atalanta in October 2021 at 17 years of age and is now up to 27 appearances across all competitions, with continental action also taken in on a Europa League stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR SCALVINI? The youngster, who made his senior bow for Italy in a UEFA Nations League defeat to Germany in June 2022, can expect to attract more interest as his deal runs down and another transfer window draws ever closer.