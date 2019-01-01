Atalanta; outsiders hoping to look in

They have been the surprise package of the season and with that being said, continues to write their own script as they now have a genuine chance of securing football after inflicting a 4-1 defeat on .

Gian Piero Gasperini deserves all the credit in the world as he continues to work his magic, allowing the Bergamo side to punch above their weight. His team's fluid style of play is riveting to watch and Gasperini continues to find ways to allow his side to compete despite having to offload their talents to bigger clubs at each transfer window.

A testament to how devastating the Orobici have been this season was when they knocked out Italian champions , out of the ; denying the Turin giants a chance to claim a treble this season. Atalanta now sits one point behind in the fifth spot, and with the Rossoneri going through a bad phase, anything is possible.

Should they manage to usurp Milan and somehow qualify for the Champions League this season, it would be the culmination of Gasperini and the Atalanta hierarchy's excellent work over the years to build up an exemplary footballing institution.

As Gasperini said 'it doesn't hurt to dream.'
















