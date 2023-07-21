Aston Villa tickets: Prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Catch Unai Emery’s men in action this season

It’s been a remarkable few seasons in the Premier League for Aston Villa, with the 2022-23 campaign a tale of two halves after they transformed themselves from relegation contenders to shock European qualifiers thanks to a brilliant campaign at Villa Park.

Unai Emery, brought in to steady the ship after Steven Gerrard, turned the fortunes of his side on their head, and was rewarded with a first continental football berth in over a dozen years, taking his side to a seventh-place finish and the Europa Conference League with it.

Renewed success is sure to drive interest for fans, so how can you go about getting yourself a ticket to see Aston Villa in action? Allow GOAL to talk you through your options for catching them in 2023-24, including where to find tickets and how much they’ll cost you.

Upcoming Aston Villa tickets for sale and ticket prices

With a full-plate season set to take them across four different competitions, it’s a busy campaign for Aston Villa and their supporters. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures at Villa Park:

List of Aston Villa home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Sun Aug 20 Everton £48.00 - £80.00 Sat Sep 16 Crystal Palace £48.00 - £80.00 Sat Sep 30 Brighton & Hove Albion £48.00 - £80.00 Sat Oct 21 West Ham £48.00 - £80.00 Sat Oct 28 Luton £48.00 - £80.00 Sat Nov 11 Fulham £48.00 - £80.00 Tue Dec 5 Manchester City £48.00 - £80.00

One of the stalwart clubs of English football, and regulars on the Premier League roster, Aston Villa have spent the past century and more playing at their current home, having first moved in during 1897.

In its time, Villa Park has seen them crowned both English and European champions, and was their ground when they last claimed a major domestic honor, with the 1996 EFL Cup. With a current capacity of 42,657, it was also a venue for the 1966 FIFA World Cup and hosted the 1999 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final between Lazio and Mallorca.

In non-sporting uses, the venue has become a semi-regular stop for international tours by major artists, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band playing a sold-out show during the 2023 off-season at the ground. Will Villa still be dancing in the dark this season though?

Where can I buy Aston Villa tickets?

Fans looking to secure their seat at Villa Park this season can buy their ticket from Aston Villa’s official ticket portal, at tickets.avfc.co.uk. The website is the only official first-hand retailer for Aston Villa home tickets this term.

You can also turn to StubHub if you are looking to pick up second-hand tickets, with the resale site one of the most popular options for fans trying to grab a seat at a sold-out match.

Aston Villa tickets: benefits, prices, and availability

With the Premier League one of the most popular sporting leagues both at home in the United Kingdom and around the rest of the world, picking up a ticket to a game isn’t quite as easy as it might be for another sporting event. Below, GOAL lays out the two options you can choose for regular tickets:

Aston Villa season tickets: benefits, pricing, and availability

The only way to guarantee a seat to every home Premier League match at Villa Park is to be an Aston Villa season ticket holder. A season-long pass gives you entry to all league fixtures hosted by the club, and also offers priority opportunities to obtain tickets for home matches in knockout competition too.

Unfortunately, as with many Premier League clubs, season tickets are currently not available to new supporters. Existing holders have the chance to renew ahead of each new campaign, while those seeking to obtain one can sign up to the club’s waiting list, where they will be informed if they are eligible to purchase a season ticket in the future.

Aston Villa matchday tickets: options, categories, and prices

With season tickets unavailable, the majority of supporters who otherwise attend Aston Villa games at Villa Park this season will purchase an individual matchday ticket for their fixture of choice.

These are sold on a game-by-game basis and are offered at a range of prices, depending on factors such as seat location, fixture, and opponent across the course of a campaign. Below, you can find the price for Aston Villa fixtures this season, based on their Category A cost chart:

Category Adult Senior Student Junior 1888 Seats £80.00 £80.00 £80.00 £80.00 Zone 1 £68.00 £68.00 £68.00 £68.00 Zone 2 £63.00 £47.50 £47.50 £32.00 Zone 3 £58.50 £44.00 £44.00 £29.50 Zone 4 £48.00 £36.00 £36.00 £24.50

FAQs

Where can I stay around Villa Park?

There are multiple hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around Villa Park and across the wider Birmingham metropolitan area during their visit.

The interactive map below shows what is available in the immediate vicinity of the ground, while the city’s public transportation system also presents convenient options for those who will need to travel from further afield.

Where can I buy Aston Villa hospitality tickets?

For those who want to enjoy their matchday in greater style and comfort, you can pick up a hospitality package to watch Aston Villa in action at Villa Park.

Hospitality options allow supporters to take in a game in luxury surroundings, ranging from pre-match fine dining to private boxes, from function suites to post-match celebrations. You can purchase hospitality for Aston Villa matches from https://www.avfc.co.uk/hospitality/, where you can make an official enquiry.

Packages at Villa Park include:

Directors’ Club - A centrally located restaurant option, complete with a smart dress code, a five-course meal, and premium seating location.

- A centrally located restaurant option, complete with a smart dress code, a five-course meal, and premium seating location. 82 Restaurant - A centrally located restaurant option, in a relaxed brasserie approach, with a four-course meal and padded seating location.

- A centrally located restaurant option, in a relaxed brasserie approach, with a four-course meal and padded seating location. Lions’ Restaurant - A unique seven-course taster menu in a boutique restaurant setting, for private parties of two and upwards.

- A unique seven-course taster menu in a boutique restaurant setting, for private parties of two and upwards. 82 Lounge - A buzzy pre-match lounge with an informal two-course menu and a choice of two seating options.

- A buzzy pre-match lounge with an informal two-course menu and a choice of two seating options. McGregors Lounge - A sociable, old-fashioned buffet-style pre-match experience, complete with half-time refreshments and beer.

- A sociable, old-fashioned buffet-style pre-match experience, complete with half-time refreshments and beer. Heineken Lounge - An informal corner bar, located high above the pitch and decorated in traditional American sports bar style.

- An informal corner bar, located high above the pitch and decorated in traditional American sports bar style. Gas Lamp Premium - Located in the heart of the North Stand, an informal two-course dining experience with a former player Q&A session.

- Located in the heart of the North Stand, an informal two-course dining experience with a former player Q&A session. Doug Ellis Boxes - A private, executive balcony arrangement complete with a three-course meal and Chef’s Table recommendations.

- A private, executive balcony arrangement complete with a three-course meal and Chef’s Table recommendations. Gas Lamp Boxes - A private reserved box with pitchside views, host service, and a self-serve two-course dining experience.

When do Aston Villa hospitality tickets go on sale?

Aston Villa hospitality tickets are open for enquiries already. Simply head to the club’s official website to register your interest in a package for a match.

Please be aware that hospitality options are often limited, and that an expression of interest does not guarantee a seat.

How can I check Aston Villa ticket availability?

Demand for Aston Villa tickets is expected to be high this season, with both long-term fans and new supporters looking to get down and cheer them on at Villa Park.

The best way to check availability for Aston Villa matches will be through the club’s official website, at tickets.avfc.co.uk.

Can I buy Aston Villa tickets without a membership?

You can buy Aston Villa tickets without a club membership, but you will need to register for a Fan ID to do so. Club membership also gives you priority when it comes to purchasing tickets for games at Villa Park.

Below, you can find the membership tiers available for supporters this season:

Claret - £40.00

- £40.00 Claret Lite - £30.00

- £30.00 Claret Women (Aston Villa Women only) - £30.00

(Aston Villa Women only) - £30.00 Global (Non-UK residents only) - £30.00

(Non-UK residents only) - £30.00 Villans (12-17-year-olds only) - £20.00

(12-17-year-olds only) - £20.00 Cubs (3-11-year-olds only) - £20.00

How can I buy Aston Villa away tickets?

You can buy Aston Villa away tickets through the club’s official website, though be aware they will be offered on a first-come-served basis to season ticket holders. Alternatively, you can buy them through the opposition club’s ticket portal, though you may need to be a member to do so.

If you are struggling to find a seat, you can try StubHub to see if there is a resale option available for your chosen game.

How hard is it to get Aston Villa tickets?

With demand for Premier League clubs arguably at an all-time high, it can be daunting trying to get tickets to see Aston Villa. However, it is not impossible to secure your seat.

Explore all options available through the club’s ticket portal and through StubHub. There may be late ticket drops or increased resale options available the closer you get to a particular fixture.

How do I buy cheap Aston Villa tickets?

The best place to buy cheap Aston Villa tickets will be through the club’s official ticket portal, at tickets.avfc.co.uk. Despite demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for fixtures at Villa Park at a lower price.

You can also try to buy cheap Aston Villa tickets through resale with StubHub. Make sure you have read the terms and conditions surrounding any individual ticket and resale, and double-check that you are purchasing from a trusted source.

What is the best way to travel to Villa Park?

The best way to travel to Villa Park is by public transportation or on foot, with parking limited around the stadium and surrounding residential areas. The ground is served by both Aston and Witton stations, on the National Rail network, and is within walking distance.

Two specialist bus services - A1 and A2 - also serve Villa Park on matchdays. For more information, visit the club’s website.

Can I book a tour of Villa Park?

You can indeed book a stadium tour of Villa Park, with three package options available to visitors. You can either select a Weekday Tour, a Weekend Tour, or a Legends Tour.

All three tours allow visitors to get up close and personal with one of English football’s most historic stadiums, along with photo opportunities and a discount in the club shop. To book, head to the club’s official website.