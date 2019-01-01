Transfers
Aston Villa sign Mings from Bournemouth in £26.5m deal

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth in a reported £26.5 million deal.

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa, helping them seal promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

“We’re really pleased to have Tyrone back at Aston Villa on a permanent basis," Villa boss Dean Smith said. "I think everybody could see the connection that he made with the club as a whole and it is excellent news that we can continue the relationship in the Premier League. 

“He will be an integral part of the squad for the new season and I look forward to working with him and helping to further develop his game.” 

