Aston Villa set to sign Alex Moreno from Real Betis in £10.5m deal following failed Nottingham Forest summer move

Real Betis full-back Alex Moreno is closing in on a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa in a deal worth £10.5m (€12m).

Villa and Betis agree fee

Full-back will sign for £10.5m plus add-ons

Move to Forest failed in the summer

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Moreno is set to join Villa as an agreement has already been reached between the two clubs, with the £10.5m fee possibly rising to include an extra £1.8m (€2m) in add-ons, GOAL understands. Villa are thought to have improved their offer in the last few hours, satisfying Betis' requirements and making Moreno's announcement to the Premier League side imminent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spaniard, who signed from Rayo Vallecano in 2019, has featured heavily for Real Betis this season, playing the full 90 minutes in all but one league match and recording three assists in that time. New Villa manager Unai Emery will have plenty of experience of watching Moreno during his time at Villarreal, as the full-back helped Betis slip into the Champions League places with 28 points from 16 matches.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Andalusian club now appear willing to let Moreno go after a move to fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest fell through in the summer, when manager Manuel Pelligrini blocked the deal and Moreno announced he would stay. Now, the situation has changed and Betis boast a selection of full-back candidates to replace the 29-year-old.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? With an agreement reached between the two clubs, all that remains is for Villa to officially announce the signing.