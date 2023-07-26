AS Roma unveils new 2023-24 adidas away kit with a nod to the marble motifs of the Eternal City

A true work of art 🏛️

adidas have continued their 2023/24 seasonal trend of taking inspiration from a club’s environment with the new AS Roma away kit, an ecru-coloured number with subtle patterning influenced by the marble motifs of the historic Italian capital.

The kit celebrates the harmony of Rome, influenced by the iconic architecture threaded throughout the city, and is embellished further by an “AR” as the centrepiece of the marble motifs on the shirt.

adidas state that the kit is designed for the new generations, but is rooted in the city’s endless history, captured by the Corinthian stylings of decorative acanthus leaves and floral motifs.

Complemented by the iconic three stripes across the shoulder blades, the branded features on the kit are a carbon grey, adding contrast to the travertine marble motifs on the shirt that characterise the Eternal City, while the look to the new generations is there in the shape of adidas’ AEROREADY technology.

Made using 100% recycled materials, it’s absorbent and breathable, designed to support player performance and keep the body dry.

The club crest features on the left-hand side of the jersey, mirrored by the adidas three bar logo in carbon grey, while the full kit features ecru tint shorts, with three carbon grey stripes and white socks.

You’ll get a chance to see the Giallorossi donning the strip in their upcoming friendlies as they prepare for the 2023/24 Serie A season.

The all-new Roma 2023-24 away kit is available to buy right now from adidas and the official AS Roma store.